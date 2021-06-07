BioLargo 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 10:00 AM Pacific Time

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable clean- technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, will host its annual stockholder meeting on Tuesday June 15, 2021, at 10:00 …

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable clean- technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, will host its annual stockholder meeting on Tuesday June 15, 2021, at 10:00 am Pacific Time, via live webcast. In light of the continuing public health impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and safety of the Company's stockholders and attendees, the 2021 Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only meeting format.

https://agm.issuerdirect.com/blgo

Members of the Board and Management team will discuss the Company's most recent annual and quarterly results and other general company matters, followed by a question-and-answer session with stockholders and management.

It is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Annual Meeting, whether or not you plan to attend online. Stockholders of record as of April 19, 2021, may vote at the Annual Meeting. Please review the proxy statement and vote in accordance with the instructions you received.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

Foto: Accesswire

View source version on accesswire.com: