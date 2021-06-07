 
Galaxy Next Generation Granted U.S. Patent for Assistive Listening System That Uses Sound Waves for Device Pairing

Empowers Galaxy to Protect Technology Designed and Implemented by its G2 Development Team

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been granted U.S. Patent No. 11,026,277 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office pertaining to assistive listening system that uses sounds waves for device pairing.

This particular pairing technology can and has been implemented in Galaxy's classroom audio solutions and allows for students with hearing disabilities to seamlessly connect to the classroom audio when traveling from one classroom to the next. This particular technology is not yet implemented in Pro Audio level amplifiers within public arenas but is part of the greater expansion plan for Galaxy.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremly proud of being awarded our second patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. While we have three additional pending patents, this greatly enhances our ability to protect the technology our G2 development team has designed and implemented. In addition, we expect to expand our uses of this technology to other sectors in order to accelerate our revenue growth."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:
IR@GalaxyNext.us
p888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.



