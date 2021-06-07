 
Naturally Splendid Receives Purchase Order From Private Label Plant-Based Client

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ('Naturally Splendid', 'NSE' or 'the Company') (TSXV:NSP) (FRANKFURT:50N) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce an initial $75,000 purchase order from a Canadian-based …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ('Naturally Splendid', 'NSE' or 'the Company') (TSXV:NSP) (FRANKFURT:50N) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce an initial $75,000 purchase order from a Canadian-based company, for a selection of plant-based meat replacement products to be distributed under their own private label brand. 

Naturally Splendid will work with this client to provide plant-based products in unique packaging, designated for specific distribution channels. The range of products will include select meat alternative, plant-based offerings as well as custom formulated meat-like products.

Naturally Splendid recently announced a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd., a division of Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer, to become the exclusive manufacturer for an extensive line of plant-based, meat-alternative products for the Canadian market (See Company news release dated June 3, 2021). The LOI is expected to close by the first week of July. Manufacturing of the plant-based meat alternatives will be at the Company's existing 20,000 square foot manufacturing facilities in Pitt Meadows BC.

This recent purchase order is indicative of the opportunity afforded to Naturally Splendid as the strategy to manufacture a wide range of plant-based alternatives for beef, chicken, pork, fish and shellfish products in our own facility progresses. Naturally Splendid plans to produce for select strategic private label clients, for targeted distribution channels.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, "We are excited with the opportunity to private label for this Canadian-based company. The private label clients we take on will be selected strategically, with the objective being to identify unique opportunities through product development, packaging, as well as specific distribution channels not in competition with our own NATERA Plant Based Foods. Historically, Naturally Splendid has balanced our contract manufacturing business with the development and distribution of our own Company branded products and this strategy will be executed for producing plant-based entrees as well."

