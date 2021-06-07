Blockchain Foundry Launches Accelerator Program and New Website at www.blockchainfoundry.com

BCF’s new website better reflects the current state of the Company’s business, including new areas of development such as enterprise products and blockchain protocol research and innovations. In addition, BCF has launched an accelerator program to help entrepreneurs realize their start-up vision in the blockchain space. The Company’s website now includes information and an application process for prospective accelerator partners.

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new corporate website and upgraded its website address from www.blockchainfoundry.co to www.blockchainfoundry.com .

“We are excited to launch BCF’s new corporate website,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of Blockchain Foundry. “Our business has expanded from its original focus on consulting work, and our new website reflects this growth. We are also pleased to offer entrepreneurs an easy way to apply for our accelerator program through our website and we are excited for it to become an important source of early-stage opportunities for BCF.”

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Dan Wasyluk

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 794-0994

dwasyluk@blockchainfoundry.co

