Adhera Therapeutics Signs Letter of Intent with Melior Pharmaceuticals II to Acquire a New Class of Drug for Parkinson’s Disease

Armesocarb is the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of the racemic mixture mesocarb, a highly selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor first approved in the former Soviet Union in 1971 and marketed for select psychiatric and central nervous system (CNS) indications until 2008. At that time, which coincided with the Great Recession, the Russian manufacturer discontinued operations for business reasons unrelated to the compound itself.

Baton Rouge, LA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC (“Melior Pharma 2”), pursuant to which Adhera will acquire MLR-1019 (armesocarb) from Melior Pharma 2. MLR-1019 is being developed as a new class of therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and is, to the best of the Company’s knowledge, the only drug candidate today to address both movement and non-movement aspects of PD.

Melior Pharma 2 was spun-out of Melior Discovery (“Melior”), an in vivo pharmacology-focused biopharmaceutical company, specifically for the purpose of advancing MLR-1019 for PD. Melior initially discovered the unexpected benefits of MLR-1019 in PD, subsequently securing the intellectual property with numerous patents. Years of use in more than one million psychiatric patients have established a strong safety profile for mesocarb across a wide therapeutic dosing range.

Based upon Melior’s work, a clear understanding of MLR-1019’s mechanism of action, abundant pre-clinical research and decades of clinical data on mesocarb, which is chemically related to armesocarb, Melior and Adhera believe that MLR-1019 represents a significant opportunity to address a large gap in therapeutics for PD. More specifically, MLR-1019 is expected to:

Potentiate the anti-Parkinsonian activity of levodopa (L-DOPA), a drug commonly prescribed for controlling movement symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Mitigate the L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) associated with L-DOPA therapy more effectively than amantadine and without the unpleasant adverse events

Address the excessive daytime sleepiness associated with PD

Address attention and/or cognitive deficits associated with PD

“Everyone recognizes the devastating symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease, but many don’t realize that today’s approved drugs are woefully inadequate at addressing the full spectrum of the disease, often times exacerbating non-motor aspects,” said Andrew Kucharchuk, Chief Executive Officer at Adhera. “Today, PD patients and neurologists are forced into quality of life trade-offs related to disease management, debilitating effects of PD-LID, gastrointestinal and CNS side effects of amantadine and more. We are optimistic that MLR-1019 could be a tremendous value add to the PD market and patients in need worldwide.”