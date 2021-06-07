 
checkAd

UnitedHealthcare Awards $275,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Seven Community Organizations in Louisiana

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Louisiana has awarded $275,000 in maternal health grants to seven community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, reducing disparities, and expanding access to care.

“UnitedHealthcare is committed to addressing Louisiana’s maternal health crisis and is dedicated to removing barriers that contribute to maternal mortality and morbidity,” said Karl Lirette, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Louisiana. “We cannot do this alone and are grateful for the opportunity to support organizations that are improving the health of women and their babies.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 368,83€
Hebel 12,62
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 435,52€
Hebel 10,95
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The seven grant recipients include:

  • Birthmark Doula Collective – Serving New Orleans; $85,000 to provide doula support for 100 pregnant women, lactation support for 200 families by the New Orleans Breastfeeding Center, and provider development.
  • Common Ground Community, Inc. – Serving Shreveport; $50,000 to enhance its Girls Group program, Mommy and Me classes, community resource center, and food program.
  • Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge – Serving Greater Baton Rouge; $50,000 to provide wraparound services to 50 expecting mothers, including prenatal classes, teen pregnancy/parenting programs, mommy and baby support groups, physical health screenings, and mental health counseling.
  • Foundation for LA/National Birth Equity Collaborative – Serving the state of Louisiana; $10,000 to provide birth equity training, connect women to resources, and support Black women-led community-based organizations.
  • Healthy Start New Orleans – Serving New Orleans; $50,000 to support education, counseling, supplies, transportation to appointments, and access to a care team including a doula, social worker, and case manager for 35 high-risk pregnant women.
  • Louisiana Center for Health Equity – Serving the state of Louisiana; $15,000 to support an office of women's health to provide education, leadership, and coordination on women's health issues.
  • Saul’s Light – Serving New Orleans; $15,000 to help families with nonmedical financial assistance, books to promote bonding and improved mental health outcomes, and bereavement support for individuals whose children are stillborn or die shortly after birth; and expand peer and group support programs to new hospitals.

"The New Orleans Health Department's Healthy Start Program is excited to embark on this partnership with UnitedHealthcare to improve health for mothers and families in our city," said Chantell Reed, MS-HCM, deputy director, New Orleans Health Department.

Seite 1 von 2
Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UnitedHealthcare Awards $275,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Seven Community Organizations in Louisiana UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Louisiana has awarded $275,000 in maternal health grants to seven community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, reducing disparities, and expanding access to care. “UnitedHealthcare is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.21
United Health Foundation Launches $3 Million Partnership with CAMBA, Inc. to Improve Access to Prenatal Care for Brooklyn’s Most Vulnerable Residents
26.05.21
United Health Foundation Partners with Valle del Sol Community Health in Arizona to Improve Children's Access to Care
25.05.21
Bassett Healthcare Network and Optum Launch Strategic Relationship to Advance Quality Care and Improve Experiences for Patients in Central New York
20.05.21
New USMD Cancer Care and Infusion Centers Open to Improve Cancer Care in Dallas-Fort Worth
19.05.21
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes
19.05.21
UnitedHealthcare Introduces First-of-its-Kind Community-Based Collaborative to Improve Health Outcomes and Equity