UnitedHealthcare Awards $275,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Seven Community Organizations in Louisiana

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Louisiana has awarded $275,000 in maternal health grants to seven community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, reducing disparities, and expanding access to care.

“UnitedHealthcare is committed to addressing Louisiana’s maternal health crisis and is dedicated to removing barriers that contribute to maternal mortality and morbidity,” said Karl Lirette, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Louisiana. “We cannot do this alone and are grateful for the opportunity to support organizations that are improving the health of women and their babies.”