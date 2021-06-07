UnitedHealthcare Awards $275,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Seven Community Organizations in Louisiana
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Louisiana has awarded $275,000 in maternal health grants to seven community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, reducing disparities, and expanding access to care.
“UnitedHealthcare is committed to addressing Louisiana’s maternal health crisis and is dedicated to removing barriers that contribute to maternal mortality and morbidity,” said Karl Lirette, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Louisiana. “We cannot do this alone and are grateful for the opportunity to support organizations that are improving the health of women and their babies.”
The seven grant recipients include:
- Birthmark Doula Collective – Serving New Orleans; $85,000 to provide doula support for 100 pregnant women, lactation support for 200 families by the New Orleans Breastfeeding Center, and provider development.
- Common Ground Community, Inc. – Serving Shreveport; $50,000 to enhance its Girls Group program, Mommy and Me classes, community resource center, and food program.
- Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge – Serving Greater Baton Rouge; $50,000 to provide wraparound services to 50 expecting mothers, including prenatal classes, teen pregnancy/parenting programs, mommy and baby support groups, physical health screenings, and mental health counseling.
- Foundation for LA/National Birth Equity Collaborative – Serving the state of Louisiana; $10,000 to provide birth equity training, connect women to resources, and support Black women-led community-based organizations.
- Healthy Start New Orleans – Serving New Orleans; $50,000 to support education, counseling, supplies, transportation to appointments, and access to a care team including a doula, social worker, and case manager for 35 high-risk pregnant women.
- Louisiana Center for Health Equity – Serving the state of Louisiana; $15,000 to support an office of women's health to provide education, leadership, and coordination on women's health issues.
- Saul’s Light – Serving New Orleans; $15,000 to help families with nonmedical financial assistance, books to promote bonding and improved mental health outcomes, and bereavement support for individuals whose children are stillborn or die shortly after birth; and expand peer and group support programs to new hospitals.
"The New Orleans Health Department's Healthy Start Program is excited to embark on this partnership with UnitedHealthcare to improve health for mothers and families in our city," said Chantell Reed, MS-HCM, deputy director, New Orleans Health Department.
