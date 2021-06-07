 
Easterly Government Properties to Participate at Nareit’s Virtual REITweek 2021 Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will participate in investor meetings at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference (“Conference”), taking place virtually from June 8 – 10, 2021. In addition, members of its management team will deliver a virtual company presentation to registered institutional investors at 3:00pm Eastern Time on June 8, 2021. More information about this year’s event is available here: https://www.reit.com/events/reitweek.

Company written materials will be provided for certain investors at the Conference. Electronic copies of these materials can be found in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.



