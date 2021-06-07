 
Wealth Manager Terance Takyi Joins First Republic in New York

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Terance Takyi has joined First Republic Investment Management in New York City.

Takyi was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. He will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Terance Takyi shares First Republic’s commitment to our unique brand of exceptional client service,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “He is a terrific addition to our expanding team of wealth management professionals in the greater New York area.”

Takyi has more than 15 years of wealth management experience, including trust and estate planning, philanthropic giving, and tax efficient lending solutions for families and foundations. Before joining First Republic, he was a Vice President at JP Morgan and worked as Private Client Advisor at Goldman Sachs.

Takyi is active in his local community and serves on the Alumni Leadership Board for University of North Carolina at Greensboro, as well as the Leadership Board for Boys & Girls Harbor. He is also an active member in Amref Health Africa and Year Up. Takyi earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

About First Republic Bank

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

