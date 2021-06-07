Crestwood Highlights Industry Leading ESG Advancements in 2020 Sustainability Report

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood”) announced today the publication of its 2020 sustainability report furthering its commitment to build an MLP industry leading sustainability program. The report, entitled Shaping ESG in the Midstream Sector, provides enhanced transparency on Crestwood’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and includes details on how the company is linking a broader set of ESG goals, such as its methane emissions intensity rate and diversity and inclusion performance, to employee compensation. Crestwood also highlights the progression of its three-year sustainability strategy as it continues to engrain sustainability across the business and into its culture. The 2020 sustainability report is available at https://esg.crestwoodlp.com.

“Crestwood is proud to issue its third annual sustainability report demonstrating significant progress and reporting enhancements in the midst of one of the most challenging years for our industry. This year’s report highlights our strength and positioning as a leading MLP midstream company as we continue to safely operate the vital infrastructure needed to deliver energy, while reducing emissions, improving operational efficiencies and seeking new opportunities to prudently grow our organization as our industry evolves in a lower-carbon future,” said Robert G. Phillips, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crestwood’s general partner. “Crestwood continues to be an ESG thought leader in the midstream sector, and we have helped advance the standardization of ESG metrics across the industry in an effort to attract new investors as commodity prices begin to support increasingly favorable energy sector dynamics. We recognize the importance of collaborating with our peers on ESG efforts and are unwavering in our drive to position the company and the industry for long-term success.”

Joanne Howard, Crestwood’s Vice President, ESG and Corporate Communications, commented, “As an early adopter of ESG reporting, it has been rewarding to see the immense progress Crestwood has made on our sustainability strategy within the organization and across the MLP industry since we issued our inaugural report three years ago. With continuous improvement in mind, we will be refreshing our material topics later this year that will define the next phase of our strategy for the next three years of our program’s growth. The updated sustainability strategy will reflect the ever-changing environment that we operate in while continuing to mitigate ESG risks and seek opportunities that will propel our success in the future.”