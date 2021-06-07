 
MACOM Announces New Laser Portfolio to Address Global 5G and Data Center Applications

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the production release of its new high speed laser portfolio, after the successful completion of Telcordia GR-468 qualification testing. All products in the portfolio incorporate a new single ridge design for enhanced optical performance and utilize MACOM’s patented Etched Facet Technology (EFT) and wafer-scale Indium Phosphide (InP) manufacturing capabilities which can support high volume applications, including 5G wireless infrastructure and Cloud Data Center.

“We are pleased to achieve this milestone,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Customer feedback on our new 25 and 50 gigabit laser performance has been positive and our focus will now turn to gaining market share.”

MACOM is branding the new 25Gbps and 50Gbps distributed feedback (DFB) single ridge laser portfolio as CLEAR DIAMOND LASERS. The portfolio includes over fifty laser products with wavelengths between 1260nm and 1380nm to support multiple global 5G infrastructure applications, including 1310 BiDi, CWDM6, MWDM12, LWDM12, DWDM16 and 50Gbps PAM4. The portfolio also supports 200G FR4, 100G CWDM4 and LR4 applications for Data Center networks.

MACOM’s CLEAR DIAMOND LASERS product portfolio offer customers world class performance, high reliability and supply chain security. The lasers’ standardized form factor supports ease of use and design flexibility enabling shorter optical transceiver design cycle time and faster time to market. The CLEAR DIAMOND LASERS product portfolio can be paired with MACOM’s high speed analog and mixed signal chipsets to achieve leading optical transceiver performance.

All CLEAR DIAMOND LASERS products are available as bare die or in TO-Can packages and are available to support G-Temp, I-Temp and E-Temp requirements. For more information, please contact us at https://www.macom.com/support/contact-us.

About MACOM
 MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

