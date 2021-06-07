 
MACOM Announces Availability of GaN Design Models to Accelerate Customer Design Cycle Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 15:00   

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (MACOM), a leading supplier of semiconductor products today announced the release of its new GaN Product Model Library with the support of Modelithics, Inc. (Modelithics). The initial release of the GaN Library includes highly accurate non-linear models for MACOM PURE CARBIDE devices for:

  • MAPC-A1500: 2.6 kW, 960-1215 MHz, Industry Leading L-Band Performance
  • MAPC-A1501: 1.3 kW, 960-1215 MHz
  • MAPC-A1101: 85 W, DC-3.5 GHz

Product models will be provided to qualified customers at no cost. Each model is developed and validated by Modelithics using extensive linear and non-linear data sets and intended for high power microwave applications. Additional models will be added to the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library on an ongoing basis. MACOM has joined the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program. In addition to the latest GaN models, MACOM is sponsoring free extended 90-day trials of all Modelithics models available in the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for MACOM components. For more information or to request a free use of the MACOM models, please visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP/Macom.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

About Modelithics

Modelithics, Inc. was formed in 2001 to address the industry-wide need for high-accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for use in Electronic Design Automation (EDA). The Modelithics COMPLETE Library is a collection of simulation models representing over 22,000 passive and active RF & Microwave devices engineered to enable designers to go from concept to product faster and easier. For a free trial, please visit: www.modelithics.com.

FOR MACOM SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
 North Americas – Phone: +1.800.366.2266
Europe – Phone: +353.21.244.6400
Japan – Phone: +81.3.5472.1609
China – Phone: +86.21.2407.158



