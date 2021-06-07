Acclaimed Industrial Designer Artur Tchoukanov Joins Robotic Assistance Devices

Prior to joining RAD, Tchoukanov held the position of Senior Industrial Designer / Technologist at Pininfarina, an internationally recognized design firm known for its work with Ferrari, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Bentley, BMW, and Maserati. Tchoukanov attended Dawson College in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, earning a degree in Technical Industrial Design in 2001, recognized on the Dean's list. Tchoukanov went on to receive a Masters in Advanced Product Design from Umeå University in Umeå, Sweden.

“I am honored and thrilled to join the team at RAD,” commented Tchoukanov. “The company’s products do amazing things, and people are interacting with them in a multitude of ways. I am looking forward to making a big contribution in the next phase of the products from RAD.”

“We are entering a new chapter with RAD, what I refer to as RAD 3.0, where we take things to an entirely new level across all segments of the business,” said Steve Reinharz, Founder and President of RAD. “The addition of Artur to lead our design team means that our future devices will be stunning, world-class, award-winning caliber designs that redefine what hardware looks like in the industries we are actively transforming,” Reinharz added.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

