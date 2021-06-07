Mirum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Veteran Biotechnology Executive Carol L. Brosgart, M.D. to Board of Directors

“Dr. Brosgart is a visionary leader in development, advocacy and policy for advancing life-changing medicines,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer at Mirum. “We are thrilled to welcome Carol to our board at this exciting time as we prepare for the potential launch of maralixibat and continue to advance our pipeline of transformative new therapies.”

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced the appointment of Carol L. Brosgart, M.D., clinical professor of medicine, biostatistics and epidemiology, University of California, San Francisco, as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Dr. Brosgart currently serves as an industry consultant and scientific advisor, and as an independent director for several public and privately held biotechnology companies.

Dr. Brosgart brings extensive clinical, public policy, advocacy and corporate experience to Mirum having held senior management, board and advisory positions in a number of settings. In addition to various advisory roles, Dr. Brosgart serves as an independent director on the boards of both public and privately held biotechnology companies (Galmed, Abivax, Enochian, and Intrivo Diagnostics) and previously served on the boards of Tobira and Juvaris, until their acquisitions. Dr. Brosgart’s senior management experience in biotechnology and healthcare included Chief Medical Officer roles at Alios BioPharma and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital and Research Center and Vice President, Public Health and Policy at Gilead where she was responsible for the clinical development and approval of two antiviral therapies: Viread for the treatment of HIV, and Hepsera for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. Prior to Gilead, Dr. Brosgart worked for more than 20 years in public health, clinical care, research, and teaching. Dr. Brosgart also serves in public policy through advocacy, advisory and board roles for numerous organizations and foundations, including the American Liver Foundation, the Hepatitis B Foundation, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and Forum for Collaborative Research.

Trained as a pediatrician and in public health and preventive medicine, she was among the first physicians in the United States to recognize and treat patients with HIV/AIDS. Dr. Brosgart was the founding Medical Director of the East Bay AIDS Center at Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkeley, California. She led NIH clinical trials as a member of the Community Programs for Clinical Research on AIDS (CPCRA), chaired the CPCRA Scientific Advisory Committee, and contributed to HIV antiretroviral drug development, and to the development of prophylactic and treatment agents for opportunistic and malignant complications of HIV/AIDS.