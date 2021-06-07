 
Applied DNA Reports Veterinary COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Induces Neutralizing Antibodies in 100% of Trial Cohort Against B.1.1.7, P1, and B.1.526 Variants and Sets August 2021 Mink Challenge Trial Launch

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, and its program development partner, Evvivax, S.R.L. (“Evvivax”), today announced results from an in vitro neutralization study of sera from the trial cohort comprised of 11 domestic felines vaccinated with the Applied DNA-Evvivax LinearDNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate against the B.1.1.7 (U.K.), P1 (Brazil), and B.1.526 (New York) SARS-CoV-2 variants. This study extends the previously announced induction by the vaccine candidate of neutralizing antibodies against functional virus of the D614G lineage and showed that all 11 vaccinated felines produced neutralizing antibody titers against all three variants.

The study showed neutralizing antibody titers against B.1.1.7 were not significantly impacted, while neutralizing antibody titers against P1 and B.1.526 were reduced as expected and consistent with other CDC-reported data on vaccine-induced antibody neutralization against these variants1. The Company believes these expected reductions in viral neutralization titers against P1 and B.1.526 are unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine candidate against these variants in domestic felines and other veterinary applications, such as farmed mink.

“The LinearDNA-based COVID-19 vaccine has a unique molecular design in the face of steadily evolving variants. In targeting the receptor-binding region of SARS-CoV-2 that is crucial for viral entry into host cells, we expect high levels of protection against current and future variants with this vaccine,” said Dr. Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO/CSO of Evvivax S.R.L.

Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, said, “These data are very encouraging and reinforce our belief that our LinearDNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate will be protective against existing and emerging variants. We plan to initiate a SARS-CoV-2 challenge trial with mink in August of this year where we hope to demonstrate the protective nature of our LinearDNA vaccine candidate against COVID-19 for subsequent commercial application.”

1https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/variant-info.html?C ...

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”)-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences.

