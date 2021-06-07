 
checkAd

Prospera Technologies Named a Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner ‘Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision’

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 15:05  |  60   |   |   

Prospera Technologies, an agricultural technology company recently acquired by Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI), announced today that Gartner has recognized the company in its report, “Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005361/en/

Gartner Cool Vendor research is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.

According to the report, “Computer vision technology is becoming mainstream for specialized use cases across various industries. Many high-value use cases have a strong domain component, and vendors in this report are packaging the technology with unique data to improve domain- and industry-specific processes, activities and business models.”1

Prospera Technologies is working to advance agricultural productivity to meet the food demands of a rising global population. Their hardware-agnostic technologies use machine learning and computer vision to provide deep insights for navigating critical decision points in the agricultural process. The data they gather advances the science of growing, helping to solve some of the biggest challenges in producing agricultural crops today.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner and to be named to the ‘Cool Vendor in AI for Computer Vision’ report,” said Prospera Technologies' CEO and Co-founder Daniel Koppel. “We’re building a solution to humanity’s most long-standing and fundamental challenge: how to feed itself. We aim to make agriculture not only predictable, but optimizable across the entire growth cycle.”

Prospera, a Valmont company, is the largest global, vertically integrated artificial intelligence (AI) company in agriculture. Their team of computer scientists, physicists and agronomists work side by side to develop transformational technology solutions for growers worldwide.

Gartner clients can download the full “Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision Report” at: https://www.gartner.com/document/4001392?ref=solrAll&refval=288347 ...

1 Gartner, “Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision,” Shubhangi Vashisth, Rita Sallam, Kiyomi Yamada, Anshul Gupta, Tracy Tsai, 7 May 2021

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Prospera

Prospera Technologies, Inc., a Valmont Company, is a developer of machine learning and computer vision technologies that continuously monitor and analyze plant development, health and stress. Prospera captures multiple layers of climate and visual data from the crop ﬁeld and provides actionable, easy-to-read insights to growers. Its team of world-class computer scientists, physicists and agronomists work to meet growers where they are and revolutionize the way food is grown. For more information, please visit prospera.ag.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing highly engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.

Valmont Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prospera Technologies Named a Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner ‘Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision’ Prospera Technologies, an agricultural technology company recently acquired by Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI), announced today that Gartner has recognized the company in its report, “Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision.” This press release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
27.05.21
Valmont to Participate in June Investor Conferences
20.05.21
Valmont Hosts 2021 Virtual Investor Day