Prospera Technologies Named a Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner ‘Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision’

Prospera Technologies, an agricultural technology company recently acquired by Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI), announced today that Gartner has recognized the company in its report, “Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision.”

Gartner Cool Vendor research is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.

According to the report, “Computer vision technology is becoming mainstream for specialized use cases across various industries. Many high-value use cases have a strong domain component, and vendors in this report are packaging the technology with unique data to improve domain- and industry-specific processes, activities and business models.”1

Prospera Technologies is working to advance agricultural productivity to meet the food demands of a rising global population. Their hardware-agnostic technologies use machine learning and computer vision to provide deep insights for navigating critical decision points in the agricultural process. The data they gather advances the science of growing, helping to solve some of the biggest challenges in producing agricultural crops today.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner and to be named to the ‘Cool Vendor in AI for Computer Vision’ report,” said Prospera Technologies' CEO and Co-founder Daniel Koppel. “We’re building a solution to humanity’s most long-standing and fundamental challenge: how to feed itself. We aim to make agriculture not only predictable, but optimizable across the entire growth cycle.”

Prospera, a Valmont company, is the largest global, vertically integrated artificial intelligence (AI) company in agriculture. Their team of computer scientists, physicists and agronomists work side by side to develop transformational technology solutions for growers worldwide.

Gartner clients can download the full “Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision Report” at: https://www.gartner.com/document/4001392?ref=solrAll&refval=288347 ...

About Prospera

Prospera Technologies, Inc., a Valmont Company, is a developer of machine learning and computer vision technologies that continuously monitor and analyze plant development, health and stress. Prospera captures multiple layers of climate and visual data from the crop ﬁeld and provides actionable, easy-to-read insights to growers. Its team of world-class computer scientists, physicists and agronomists work to meet growers where they are and revolutionize the way food is grown. For more information, please visit prospera.ag.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing highly engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.

