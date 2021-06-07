Skillsoft and Churchill Capital Corp II Announce Skillsoft’s Post-Closing Executive Leadership Team

Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions, and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) (“Churchill II”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced Skillsoft’s future executive leadership team, effective upon completion of the merger between Skillsoft and Churchill II. Following the closing, the combined company is expecting to promptly complete its planned acquisition of Global Knowledge Training LLC (“Global Knowledge”), a worldwide leader in IT and professional skills development, to create a global leader in corporate digital learning. The new company will operate as Skillsoft and is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SKIL.”

Jeffrey Tarr, Skillsoft’s incoming Chief Executive Officer, said, “Skillsoft’s new executive leadership team brings together outside executives with the Company’s current talented leaders who have been instrumental in guiding Skillsoft’s success to date. I look forward to working closely with this world-class team as we advance Skillsoft’s ambition to help companies build a future-fit workforce, skilled and ready for the jobs of tomorrow. We see significant opportunities ahead to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for corporate digital learning to drive profitable growth in the business and create value for all Skillsoft stakeholders.”