Advent Technologies Signs New Contract with U.S. Department of Defense for Wearable Fuel Cell

This award is focused on advancing the Honey Badger for U.S. Army integration. The effort will drive efforts to complete the full MIL-STD and finalize integrated filtration for Cleaning Compound, Windshield NSN 9850-00-926-2275 to allow the use of logistically sound materials as the primary fuel source.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that its subsidiary, UltraCell LLC, has received a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to focus on completing the MIL-STD certification of UltraCell’s 50 W Reformed Methanol Wearable Fuel Cell Power System (“Honey Badger”). The contract was signed with the U.S. Army DEVCOM Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center with funding through the Project Manager Integrated Visual Augmentation System ( PM IVAS ), which works to enhance the situational awareness capabilities of Soldiers.

The cutting-edge Honey Badger is optimized to operate on a Soldier-worn plate carrier or ruck carried for “on the move” battery charging and is designed to integrate with materials already in the U.S. Army supply chain. The versatile, lightweight fuel cell was recently selected by the DoD’s National Defense Center for Energy and Environment (NDCEE) to take part in its 2021 demonstration/validation program (see announcement here). The Honey Badger is the only fuel cell to take part in this program, which is led by the C5ISR Center to support the goal of having a technology-enabled force by 2028.

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO of Advent Technologies, said: “This contract represents a key milestone as we work to expand our markets and position Advent’s products as the technology of choice for key defense applications. We are extremely excited about this development and believe it is yet further proof of how Advent’s “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” approach can solve our customers’ most pressing challenges.”

Ian Kaye, Advent Technologies Senior VP Product Development, added: “I am extremely pleased that the U.S. Army has decided to push forward with this effort. We have demonstrated through multiple Soldier employment scenarios that Honey Badger is the right design to meet the ongoing forward operating needs of the modern Soldier. So now the next logical step is to complete the extremely rigorous MIL-STD tests.”