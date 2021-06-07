HyreCar Set to Join the Russell 3000→ Index

“We have worked hard to get to this point, taking the company from concept to now joining the Russell 3000, something that we believe will attract broader interest in Hyrecar from institutional investors and investment funds,” said Joe Furnari, CEO. “I'm proud of the tremendous progress we have made this year, both operationally and driving top line growth that should continue as we execute on our strategic plans in 2021.”

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food/package delivery services, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 → Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000→ Index or small-cap Russell 2000→ Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

