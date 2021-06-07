 
Quentin McMillan Joins AIG as Head of Investor Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Quentin McMillan will join the company as Vice President, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations, effective June 7, 2021. Based in New York City, Mr. McMillan will report to Mark Lyons, Chief Financial Officer, AIG.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005424/en/

Quentin McMillan (Photo: Business Wire)

“As demonstrated by our first quarter 2021 financial results, AIG has significant momentum, which has allowed us to pivot from remediation to profitable growth. In addition, AIG is making meaningful progress on its enterprise-wide transformation through AIG 200, as well as the separation of its Life & Retirement business. Quentin’s industry expertise and reputation in the investment community make him ideally suited to outline AIG’s ongoing strategy to becoming a top performing company and global insurer of choice,” Mr. Lyons said.

Mr. McMillan joins AIG from Marsh McLennan where he served as Senior Director, Investor Relations. Prior to Marsh McLennan, he worked for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods as Managing Director Equity Research P&C Insurance. Earlier in his career he worked for Morgan Stanley as Vice President Equity Research P&C Insurance. Mr. McMillan was ranked the #1 Investor Relations insurance professional in the Institutional Investor 2021 All-American Executive Team ranking.

“AIG is a results-driven organization and it’s exciting to join the company while its transformation is gaining steady momentum,” Mr. McMillan said. “AIG’s world class management team coupled with its culture of underwriting and operational excellence is a compelling formula for expanding its global leadership position.”

Sabra Purtill remains a Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for AIG, reporting to Mark Lyons, and will continue to oversee Treasury & Banking and Rating Agency Relations. In addition, Ms. Purtill continues to serve as Interim Chief Risk Officer for AIG and is also taking a leading role in the separation of the Life & Retirement business from AIG.

Mr. McMillan earned a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

