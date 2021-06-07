Quentin McMillan Joins AIG as Head of Investor Relations

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Quentin McMillan will join the company as Vice President, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations, effective June 7, 2021. Based in New York City, Mr. McMillan will report to Mark Lyons, Chief Financial Officer, AIG.

“As demonstrated by our first quarter 2021 financial results, AIG has significant momentum, which has allowed us to pivot from remediation to profitable growth. In addition, AIG is making meaningful progress on its enterprise-wide transformation through AIG 200, as well as the separation of its Life & Retirement business. Quentin’s industry expertise and reputation in the investment community make him ideally suited to outline AIG’s ongoing strategy to becoming a top performing company and global insurer of choice,” Mr. Lyons said.

Mr. McMillan joins AIG from Marsh McLennan where he served as Senior Director, Investor Relations. Prior to Marsh McLennan, he worked for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods as Managing Director Equity Research P&C Insurance. Earlier in his career he worked for Morgan Stanley as Vice President Equity Research P&C Insurance. Mr. McMillan was ranked the #1 Investor Relations insurance professional in the Institutional Investor 2021 All-American Executive Team ranking.

“AIG is a results-driven organization and it’s exciting to join the company while its transformation is gaining steady momentum,” Mr. McMillan said. “AIG’s world class management team coupled with its culture of underwriting and operational excellence is a compelling formula for expanding its global leadership position.”

Sabra Purtill remains a Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for AIG, reporting to Mark Lyons, and will continue to oversee Treasury & Banking and Rating Agency Relations. In addition, Ms. Purtill continues to serve as Interim Chief Risk Officer for AIG and is also taking a leading role in the separation of the Life & Retirement business from AIG.

Mr. McMillan earned a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

