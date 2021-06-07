1847 Goedeker to Host Investor Conference Call to Discuss its Acquisition of Appliances Connection and Recent Developments

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED, GOED WS) (“Goedekers” or the “Company”) , the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the US, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss and answer questions related to its acquisition of Appliances Connection, which closed on June 2, 2021, and other recent developments.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8470 (International)

Conf. ID: 13720379

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until June 23, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13720379.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Through its June 2021 acquisition of Appliances Connection, Goedekers created the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the US. With warehouse fulfilment centers in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as showrooms in Brooklyn, New York, and St. Louis, Missouri, Goedekers is a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. Goedekers and Appliances Connection carry many household name-brands, including Bosch, Cafe, Frigidaire Pro, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung, and also carries many major luxury appliance brands such as Miele, Thermador, La Cornue, Dacor, Ilve, Wolf, Jenn-Air, Viking among others and sells furniture, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005427/en/