 
checkAd

Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Divestiture of its Insulated Metal Panels Business for $1 Billion, Accelerates Long-term Value Creation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 15:00  |  63   |   |   

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Insulated Metal Panels (“IMP”) business to Nucor Insulated Panel Group Inc and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nucor”) in a cash transaction for $1 billion. The transaction includes products sold under the Metl-Span and CENTRIA brands and is expected to close in the second-half of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

“We believe this transaction creates immediate, substantial value for our shareholders and highlights the immense value that exists within the Cornerstone Building Brands portfolio,” said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have cultivated our IMP business into a market leader with strong assets. The IMP business is a better strategic fit with Nucor, who is well-positioned to take the business even further. We will continue to focus on investing in our core growth markets and driving value through our primary selling channels.”

The IMP business is a leading manufacturer of insulated metal panels in North America, a lightweight cladding solution servicing all sub-sectors within the non-residential end market. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will sell seven manufacturing facilities, three offices, and a product innovation center, all located in North America. Approximately 830 employees will be transferred from Cornerstone Building Brands to Nucor. These facilities and their employees will continue to operate in the ordinary course until closing. Additionally, in conjunction with the sale, Nucor and Cornerstone Building Brands will enter into a long-term supply agreement. This agreement will enable the Company to continue to offer attractive IMP products as part of its metal buildings and components product offerings.

“With the proceeds of the sale, we will improve our leverage position by three-quarters of a turn and strengthen our financial flexibility to fuel accretive growth opportunities,” said Jeffrey S. Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We remain disciplined in our capital deployment and advancement towards our de-levering goals. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, our net debt leverage would have been 3.9x, on a pro forma basis for this transaction.”

Seite 1 von 3
Cornerstone Building Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Divestiture of its Insulated Metal Panels Business for $1 Billion, Accelerates Long-term Value Creation Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Insulated Metal Panels (“IMP”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.05.21
Cornerstone Building Brands Reports Record First-Quarter 2021 Results