Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Divestiture of its Insulated Metal Panels Business for $1 Billion, Accelerates Long-term Value Creation
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Insulated Metal Panels (“IMP”) business to Nucor Insulated Panel Group Inc and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nucor”) in a cash transaction for $1 billion. The transaction includes products sold under the Metl-Span and CENTRIA brands and is expected to close in the second-half of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
“We believe this transaction creates immediate, substantial value for our shareholders and highlights the immense value that exists within the Cornerstone Building Brands portfolio,” said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have cultivated our IMP business into a market leader with strong assets. The IMP business is a better strategic fit with Nucor, who is well-positioned to take the business even further. We will continue to focus on investing in our core growth markets and driving value through our primary selling channels.”
The IMP business is a leading manufacturer of insulated metal panels in North America, a lightweight cladding solution servicing all sub-sectors within the non-residential end market. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will sell seven manufacturing facilities, three offices, and a product innovation center, all located in North America. Approximately 830 employees will be transferred from Cornerstone Building Brands to Nucor. These facilities and their employees will continue to operate in the ordinary course until closing. Additionally, in conjunction with the sale, Nucor and Cornerstone Building Brands will enter into a long-term supply agreement. This agreement will enable the Company to continue to offer attractive IMP products as part of its metal buildings and components product offerings.
“With the proceeds of the sale, we will improve our leverage position by three-quarters of a turn and strengthen our financial flexibility to fuel accretive growth opportunities,” said Jeffrey S. Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We remain disciplined in our capital deployment and advancement towards our de-levering goals. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, our net debt leverage would have been 3.9x, on a pro forma basis for this transaction.”
