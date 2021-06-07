Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Divestiture of its Insulated Metal Panels Business for $1 Billion, Accelerates Long-term Value Creation

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Insulated Metal Panels (“IMP”) business to Nucor Insulated Panel Group Inc and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nucor”) in a cash transaction for $1 billion. The transaction includes products sold under the Metl-Span and CENTRIA brands and is expected to close in the second-half of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

“We believe this transaction creates immediate, substantial value for our shareholders and highlights the immense value that exists within the Cornerstone Building Brands portfolio,” said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have cultivated our IMP business into a market leader with strong assets. The IMP business is a better strategic fit with Nucor, who is well-positioned to take the business even further. We will continue to focus on investing in our core growth markets and driving value through our primary selling channels.”