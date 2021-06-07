 
Delta Galil Strategically Merges Bare Necessities and Brayola Divisions to Create an Enhanced Women’s Intimates Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, DELTY.PK/OTCQX), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim, today announced that it is strategically merging its Bare Necessities and Brayola women’s intimates business units. The move strengthens Delta Galil’s position in the market segment by combining Brayola’s digital technology and social commerce expertise with Bare Necessities’ strong product offering and global brand recognition to create an enhanced intimates marketplace on BareNecessities.com that offers the best in social shopping, variety and quality of merchandise, and fit technology.

“Delta Galil is committed to investing in digital innovation in order to enhance the online shopping experience and this strategic move is the next step in our journey,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil Industries. “This merger allows us to combine the merchandising strength of Bare Necessities and the digital technology and fitting expertise of Brayola to establish BareNecessities.com as the primary destination for women shopping online for intimates.”

“We’re thrilled to combine our innovative digital tools and fitting technology strengths with Bare Necessities’ extensive online offering to give even more women the opportunity to find the best-fitting, most comfortable bras and intimates,” said Orit Hashay, Founder and CEO of Brayola. “Technology has been core to Brayola’s DNA since our founding and this merger fully leverages our tools and expertise to create a better e-commerce shopping experience.”

Over the last few years, Delta Galil has focused on strategically building its e-commerce presence, investing in its owned brands’ digital offerings and in strategic M&A transactions. In 2020, the company acquired both Bare Necessities, one of the most well-known intimates e-commerce marketplaces and the largest intimates platform in the US, with more than 160 brands and 6,400 styles, and Brayola, an online bra-fitting specialist whose unique algorithm uses crowdsourced fit data to improve and personalize the customer experience. The merger of the two brands will allow Delta Galil to continue to drive growth in its digital segment.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men; and activewear and sleepwear such as the PJ Salvage brand. Delta Galil also designs, develops, markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind and ladies apparel under the brand Splendid and others. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Calvin Klein, Columbia, Spalding, Tommy Hilfiger, Wilson and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.




