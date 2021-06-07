 
checkAd

GeoVax to Present at 2021 BIO Digital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   


GeoVax Chairman & CEO to Participate in Vaccine Panel Discussion

ATLANTA, GA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc(Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancers, announced today that it has been selected to deliver a company presentation at 2021 BIO Digital, the premier biotech event. BIO Digital is scheduled June 10-11 and June 14-18, 2021.  

David Dodd, Chairman & CEO, will present an overview of GeoVax’s immunotherapy and vaccine research and development efforts.  The presentation will focus on the Company’s ongoing efforts towards the development of a COVID-19 vaccine capable of addressing the increasing number of SARS-CoV-2 variants.  Mr. Dodd will also discuss the Company’s cancer immunotherapy program and its other vaccine development programs.  The presentation will be available to registered attendees at 9:00am ET June 10.

Attendees at BIO Digital will be able to view GeoVax’s company presentation before live meetings in the BIO One-on-One Partnering system begin on June 14.  To meet with GeoVax at BIO Digital, registration information can be found here.

GeoVax Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will also participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Vaccine Business – Five Minutes of Fame or Five-Time Oscar Winner?”  The panel discussion and live Q&A chat is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, at 11:05am ET.

About GeoVax

GeoVax is a clinical-stage company developing vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer. GeoVax’s current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against COVID-19, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Lassa, Marburg and Sudan), HIV and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against multiple cancers. 

Through the Company’s novel Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in vivo mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector. 

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

GeoVax Labs, Inc.
678-384-7220
investor@geovax.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeoVax to Present at 2021 BIO Digital GeoVax Chairman & CEO to Participate in Vaccine Panel Discussion ATLANTA, GA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board