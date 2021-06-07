GeoVax to Present at 2021 BIO Digital

David Dodd, Chairman & CEO, will present an overview of GeoVax’s immunotherapy and vaccine research and development efforts. The presentation will focus on the Company’s ongoing efforts towards the development of a COVID-19 vaccine capable of addressing the increasing number of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Mr. Dodd will also discuss the Company’s cancer immunotherapy program and its other vaccine development programs. The presentation will be available to registered attendees at 9:00am ET June 10.

ATLANTA, GA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc . (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancers, announced today that it has been selected to deliver a company presentation at 2021 BIO Digital, the premier biotech event. BIO Digital is scheduled June 10-11 and June 14-18, 2021.

Attendees at BIO Digital will be able to view GeoVax’s company presentation before live meetings in the BIO One-on-One Partnering system begin on June 14. To meet with GeoVax at BIO Digital, registration information can be found here.

GeoVax Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will also participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Vaccine Business – Five Minutes of Fame or Five-Time Oscar Winner?” The panel discussion and live Q&A chat is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, at 11:05am ET.

About GeoVax

GeoVax is a clinical-stage company developing vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer. GeoVax’s current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against COVID-19, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Lassa, Marburg and Sudan), HIV and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against multiple cancers.

Through the Company’s novel Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in vivo mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

