Workday Meets Growing Customer Demand with Record Number of Deployments and Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction Score

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced it continues to meet growing customer demand for its enterprise cloud solutions, having successfully scaled to complete a record year of customer deployments while achieving an industry-leading 97% customer satisfaction score. The most recent customer satisfaction survey was completed with named customer contacts — those who are closest to engaging with the Workday experience on a daily basis — and reflects the ongoing partnership Workday offers to customers as they automate enterprise finance, planning, human resources (HR), and spend management processes in a changing world.

In its fiscal year 2021 (Feb. 1, 2020-Jan. 31, 2021), Workday and its global partners completed more than 1,800 customer deployments* — with the vast majority managed virtually — for customers around the world including Alight Solutions, Flinders University, GE, Hong Kong Broadband Network, John Lewis Partnership, Nebraska Medicine, and Prisma Health.

Workday also reported a 40% year-over-year increase in Workday Financial Management deployments for both new and existing customers, as accelerated demand for Workday cloud-based solutions for the office of the chief financial officer (CFO) continues. The company’s broad portfolio of finance offerings brings new levels of visibility and control that go beyond the boundaries of traditional ERP systems. Together Workday Financial Management , Workday Adaptive Planning , Workday Accounting Center , Workday Prism Analytics , and Workday Strategic Sourcing deliver a deep and comprehensive solution for enterprise planning and analysis across finance processes including record to report, report to forecast, contract to cash, and source to pay.

Prioritizing Business Continuity for Customers

In March 2020, Workday transitioned to nearly all virtual deployments and training globally to meet local, state, and country mandates for quarantines as a result of the pandemic. As a native cloud platform, Workday was able to transition to virtual deployment processes in days, minimizing disruption to go-live plans and helping organizations across the globe. Customer deployments spanned a variety of industries and regions, enabling medium enterprise customers with 500 employees to large global organizations with well over 500,000 employees to maintain business continuity and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.