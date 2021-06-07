Exclusion of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA shares from the regulated market Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 07.06.2021, 15:09 | 69 | 0 | 0 07.06.2021, 15:09 | AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA informs that on June 7, 2021 it submitted an application to AS “Nasdaq Riga” for exclusion of bearer shares from the Baltic Secondary List of AS “Nasdaq Riga”.

The application has been submitted on the basis of 29 March 2021 the extraordinary shareholders' meeting decision.



Additional information:

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA

Tel.: +371 6420 2216

E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com

www.valmiera-glass.com



