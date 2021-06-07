SurgePays, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 10, 2021

BARTLETT, Tenn., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Brian Cox will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.



Mr. Cox will deliver his corporate presentation on June 10 at 2:00pm ET, Track 1.