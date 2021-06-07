 
checkAd

SurgePays, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 15:01  |  81   |   |   

BARTLETT, Tenn., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Brian Cox will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.

Mr. Cox will deliver his corporate presentation on June 10 at 2:00pm ET, Track 1.

Investors can register to watch the presentation here.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact assistant@ldmicro.com.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. utilizes its blockchain software platform to offer a comprehensive suite of prepaid, financial services for the underbanked, and top selling wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, and bodegas more cost efficiently than existing wholesale distribution models. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

Company Contact:
Tony Evers CPA, CIA
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer
847-648-7541
tevers@surgeholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
516-222-2560
invest@surgeholdings.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SurgePays, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 10, 2021 BARTLETT, Tenn., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board