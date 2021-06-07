SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that its executive officers, Andrei Floroiu, CEO, and Sean Tucker, CSO, are scheduled to present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum Date: Monday, June 21st 2021 Time: 1:00 to 1:50 pm Eastern Time Presenters: Andrei Floroiu, President & CEO Sean Tucker, Founder & CSO

About CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum

The 2nd Annual CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum will feature updates about COVID vaccine development, manufacturing and adoption. The event will also feature companies and academic experts that will discuss the future of vaccines against other respiratory pathogens, including influenza, RSV, human metapneumovirus and para influenza. Beyond these known pathogens, we will discuss preparedness for future pandemics, and emerging infectious disease risks such as noroviruses and tropical diseases such as chikungunya and zika, among others.

The CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum will include research scientists from large and emerging companies, perspective from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and internationally recognized experts in the fields of virology and immunology.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.