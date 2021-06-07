 
KYN Capital Group, Inc. Reveals Koinfold Debit Card

PIGEON FORGE, TN, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is thrilled to announce the next component of the Koinfold Suite; the Koinfold Debit Card. The Koinfold Debit Card will be directly linked to the user’s Koinfold account. The Koinfold debit card looks to be much more than a great revenue stream to the company.  

“As we assist with society’s transition toward the normalization of crypto payments, we understand that not all merchants will embrace this movement as quickly as some have.  We see the Koinfold Debit Card as one more step in this evolution, allowing consumers the ability to use their crypto accounts for payment with merchants that are not yet equipped for touchless crypto payment systems such as Koinfoldpay,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of KYNC.

While the planned rollout of the Koinfold App and Debit Card will be for use of the cash balance in a user’s account, in the coming quarters of 2021, Koinfold looks forward to being able to announce even greater functionality for the debit cards going beyond the use of the account’s cash balance, as well as the ability to offer crypto rewards.

Finally, KYNC is eagerly looking forward to revealing the other very exciting elements of the Koinfold Suite in the coming days and weeks.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/koinfold

Beta sign up for the Koinfold app here: https://koinfold.com

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc.

info@kyncap.com





