CSX Announces Senior Leadership Changes

In his new role, Mr. Wallace will focus on special projects and initiatives supporting the president and chief executive officer. Mr. Wallace continues to receive treatments for cancer but remains committed to helping deliver on the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the appointments of Mark K. Wallace as executive vice president of CSX, Kevin S. Boone as executive vice president of sales and marketing, and Sean R. Pelkey as vice president and acting chief financial officer.

James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer said: “These appointments demonstrate the depth of CSX’s leadership and place us in a position of strength. Kevin’s proven track record of implementing and executing successful strategic initiatives will provide strong direction to CSX’s sales and marketing team as we focus on capturing sustainable and profitable growth. Sean’s broad experience at CSX as well as his deep knowledge of our industry will continue to strengthen our financial performance and shareholder value.”

Kevin S. Boone, executive vice president of sales and marketing said: “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead CSX’s growth initiatives and build upon the strong foundation Mark has established. CSX has never been in a better position to drive growth as we leverage industry-leading service and deliver new innovative solutions to our customers.”

Mr. Boone, who most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer, joined the Company in September 2017 as a vice president responsible for investor relations. He then was appointed vice president of marketing and strategy to lead research and data analysis to advance growth strategies. Mr. Boone has over 18 years of experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and accounting, primarily focused on the transportation and industrial sectors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Mr. Pelkey joined CSX in 2005, and most recently served as vice president, finance and treasury. Pelkey has over 16 years of experience in finance and capital management, and previously served as assistant vice president, capital markets and investor relations. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Boston University.