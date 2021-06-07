 
checkAd

CSX Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the appointments of Mark K. Wallace as executive vice president of CSX, Kevin S. Boone as executive vice president of sales and marketing, and Sean R. Pelkey as vice president and acting chief financial officer.

In his new role, Mr. Wallace will focus on special projects and initiatives supporting the president and chief executive officer. Mr. Wallace continues to receive treatments for cancer but remains committed to helping deliver on the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer said: “These appointments demonstrate the depth of CSX’s leadership and place us in a position of strength. Kevin’s proven track record of implementing and executing successful strategic initiatives will provide strong direction to CSX’s sales and marketing team as we focus on capturing sustainable and profitable growth. Sean’s broad experience at CSX as well as his deep knowledge of our industry will continue to strengthen our financial performance and shareholder value.”

Kevin S. Boone, executive vice president of sales and marketing said: “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead CSX’s growth initiatives and build upon the strong foundation Mark has established. CSX has never been in a better position to drive growth as we leverage industry-leading service and deliver new innovative solutions to our customers.”

Mr. Boone, who most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer, joined the Company in September 2017 as a vice president responsible for investor relations. He then was appointed vice president of marketing and strategy to lead research and data analysis to advance growth strategies. Mr. Boone has over 18 years of experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and accounting, primarily focused on the transportation and industrial sectors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Mr. Pelkey joined CSX in 2005, and most recently served as vice president, finance and treasury. Pelkey has over 16 years of experience in finance and capital management, and previously served as assistant vice president, capital markets and investor relations. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Boston University.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSX Announces Senior Leadership Changes JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the appointments of Mark K. Wallace as executive vice president of CSX, Kevin S. Boone as executive vice president of sales and marketing, and Sean R. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board