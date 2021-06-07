 
EnWave Announces Appointment of Mr. Brad Lahrman as CEO of NutraDried

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company"), announced today that it has appointed Mr. Brad Lahrman as the new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of NutraDried Food Company, LLC (“NutraDried”), EnWave’s wholly-owned operating subsidiary.

Mr. Lahrman brings fifteen years of leadership experience in mid-market consumer products companies, including most recently with Schouten USA, a major plant-based protein company, Lightlife Foods, a leading plant-based protein company that was acquired by Maple Leaf Foods in 2017, and earlier with Campbell Soup Company. Mr. Lahrman advanced his career as a marketing executive, and most recently led all of Schouten’s USA operations as its General Manager. In addition to Mr. Lahrman’s marketing expertise, his past responsibilities have included sales and innovation, including the product development ecosystem. He holds an MBA from Boston College’s Carrol Graduate School of Management, specializing in brand management and marketing analytics.

The Company and its Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Mr. Lahrman into the executive management team to lead the next phase of commercial growth at NutraDried. Working closely with EnWave’s management team, Mr. Lahrman will drive the development of a refined multi-channel sales strategy at NutraDried, including the development of new products for in-house brands, private-label and co-manufacturing, with products that leverage the use of EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration technology. Mr. Lahrman will report directly to EnWave’s CEO, Mr. Brent Charleton. Additionally, EnWave’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Dan Henriques, will continue to serve in a dual-capacity as Chief Operating Officer at NutraDried.

Upon his appointment as CEO of NutraDried, the Company has granted Mr. Lahrman an aggregate of 800,000 incentive stock options, subject to the terms of the Company’s Stock Option Plan (the “Plan”), that are exercisable at the last closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) on June 7, 2021. The incentive stock options are exercisable for a term of five years expiring on June 7, 2026 and will vest in one-third increments over three years in accordance to the provisions set out in the Plan, or as otherwise required by the TSXV. The grant of the equity incentive stock options is subject to approval by the TSXV.

