Latin Metals Outlines Drill Targets at Aylen Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( “Latin Metals” or the “Company” ) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on exploration at the Company’s optioned Aylen property (“ Aylen ” or the “ Project ”) located in Deseado Massif. A ground magnetic survey has been completed over more than 66 line-kilometers covering the northern portion of the Aylen Project and in particular the area along strike from the past-producing Martha Mine.

The geophysical surveying has defined 3 target areas (Figure 1), each being 1 to 2 km in length and displaying a similar geophysical signature and structural trends to the epithermal silver-gold mineralization hosted at the Martha Mine. Structural trends highlighted by the magnetic data are dominantly east-west and northwest-southeast, similar to the Martha Mine vein system to the east and the Barril vein system to the west.

Previous rock sampling by Latin Metals and previous operators has identified high-grade silver mineralization at the outcropping Estero Vein, which confirms that the epithermal system and associated precious metals continue onto the Aylen Project. However, the new geophysical data suggests that the main target area at Estero (Target C) is blind and located approximately 200m south. Targets A and B look similarly compelling and none of the three targets have been tested by drilling.

Figure 1: Drill targets defined by ground magnetic surveying and previous rock sampling results at the Aylen Project, Santa Cruz Projects is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e22f1001-63b3-48f8 ...

Latin Metals’ previously completed rock sampling at the Estero vein is located approximately 500m west from the Martha mine and approximately 200m north of Target C. A total of 8 rock samples were taken at Estero and returned consistently anomalous gold values between 0.11g/t gold and 0.57 g/t gold as well as silver mineralization peaking at 470 g/t. Three samples returned high-grade silver values from 118 g/t silver to 470 g/t silver, with another four samples returning highly anomalous grades from 20 g/t silver to 43 g/t silver.