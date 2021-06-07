Royalty Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of June:



Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 3:50 p.m. EDT

Bank of America Napa Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, June 15 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

The webcasts will be accessible from Royalty Pharma’s “Events” page at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events. Webcasts will also be archived for a minimum of thirty days.