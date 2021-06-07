 
Royalty Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of June:

  • Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 3:50 p.m. EDT
  • Bank of America Napa Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, June 15 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

The webcasts will be accessible from Royalty Pharma’s “Events” page at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events. Webcasts will also be archived for a minimum of thirty days.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s Trodelvy, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and five development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com

 





