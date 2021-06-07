 
Cardlytics Announces Peter Chan as Chief Technology Officer

Former Amazon and Yahoo Executive With 20+ Years in Advertising Tech Experience Leads Cardlytics’ Ad Platform Evolution

ATLANTA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), one of the largest digital advertising platforms, today announced the appointment of Peter Chan as its Chief Technology Officer. Chan joins Cardlytics from Amazon to lead all engineering and technology as the company continues its evolution and integration following the recent Dosh and Bridg acquisitions. Based in San Francisco, Chan will lead the technology organization as it continues to transform the Cardlytics self-service advertising platform to empower marketers and enhance the bank customer experience. Prior to joining Cardlytics, Chan worked at Amazon as the Director of Product Management and Engineering for its advertising services group, in addition to serving in various leadership roles throughout his 15-year tenure with Yahoo.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Cardlytics, an advertising platform that solves real marketer problems with customer-centric tech innovation,” said Peter Chan. “The recent acquisitions of Dosh and Bridg opens an entirely new dimension of what we can achieve for brands, financial services, and their shared customers. I look forward to supporting the team in finding new ways to iterate and evolve the product, engineer for empathy, and power an even greater, data-safe marketing solution for the advertising community.”

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve expanded our team by more than one hundred employees, with key senior hires - like Peter - joining with experience from top tech companies, including Amazon, Facebook, Pinterest, and Google,” said Lynne Laube, Cardlytics CEO and Co-Founder. “Peter’s expertise in this space makes him an incredible asset as we continue to evolve our platform to create long-term value for our advertisers and financial services partners. I’m thrilled to welcome him to Cardlytics.”

Most recently, Chan was the Director of Product Management and Engineering at Amazon. In that role, Chan was responsible for leading product management, engineering, and applied science to scale while driving growth of the global marketplace for Amazon Advertising. Prior to that experience, Chan was VP, Engineering at Yahoo and served in various leadership roles during his 15 years with the tech company, working across priority projects like the Gemini Ad Network, Yahoo Ad Exchange, and the Yahoo Search Marketing platform all while increasing responsibility within the engineering department and leading global teams.

