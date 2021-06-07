Biometrics Again Increase Security and Convenience in Healthcare Through Knomi in Secure Enrollment for EPCS

BEDFORD, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announces that its industry-leading biometric facial recognition liveness technology has been included in Imprivata’s new mobile healthcare solution that enables seamless self-enrollment by the prescribers of electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS). This first-to-market enrollment solution expands applications of Aware’s Knomi in the healthcare market, further illustrating the positive impact of biometrics in common healthcare use cases.

With global healthcare organizations having fully embraced electronic medical records (EMRs) over the past 10 years, the benefits of utilizing biometrics in healthcare workflows to improve security, compliance, and substantially simplify usability and workflow become clearer. While EMRs deliver many benefits, complying with EPCS mandates while ensuring physicians remain productive can be a complex undertaking. By relying on a person’s unique physical characteristics, biometrics provide an improved alternative to current workflows, increasing convenience for prescribers, bolstering security, and maintaining compliance with DEA requirements for EPCS.

“Aware’s biometric solutions have long been a natural fit for healthcare solutions, and we are pleased that Imprivata has embraced the increased security and convenience biometrics provide in their EPCS solution,” said Bob Eckel, president and chief executive officer at Aware. “As a company we have long strived to bring biometrics to life by incorporating them into any use case where trusted transactions are important, and healthcare is no exception.”

“Imprivata is leveraging advanced mobile recognition to simplify workflow and help prescribers and providers remain focused on their most important goal: delivering top-quality care,” said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. “This technology partnership with Aware allows us to deliver a solution that adheres to an increasing need for mobile, remote and virtual workflows, which requires a robust digital identity strategy. This application of mobile facial recognition bolsters cybersecurity while meeting DEA and other compliance requirements.”