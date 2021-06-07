 
checkAd

Biometrics Again Increase Security and Convenience in Healthcare Through Knomi in Secure Enrollment for EPCS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 15:00  |  85   |   |   

With Imprivata’s New Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances Solution, Aware Continues to Leverage Biometrics for Improved Patient Safety and Privacy in Today’s Healthcare Workflows

BEDFORD, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announces that its industry-leading biometric facial recognition liveness technology has been included in Imprivata’s new mobile healthcare solution that enables seamless self-enrollment by the prescribers of electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS). This first-to-market enrollment solution expands applications of Aware’s Knomi in the healthcare market, further illustrating the positive impact of biometrics in common healthcare use cases.

With global healthcare organizations having fully embraced electronic medical records (EMRs) over the past 10 years, the benefits of utilizing biometrics in healthcare workflows to improve security, compliance, and substantially simplify usability and workflow become clearer. While EMRs deliver many benefits, complying with EPCS mandates while ensuring physicians remain productive can be a complex undertaking. By relying on a person’s unique physical characteristics, biometrics provide an improved alternative to current workflows, increasing convenience for prescribers, bolstering security, and maintaining compliance with DEA requirements for EPCS.

“Aware’s biometric solutions have long been a natural fit for healthcare solutions, and we are pleased that Imprivata has embraced the increased security and convenience biometrics provide in their EPCS solution,” said Bob Eckel, president and chief executive officer at Aware. “As a company we have long strived to bring biometrics to life by incorporating them into any use case where trusted transactions are important, and healthcare is no exception.”

“Imprivata is leveraging advanced mobile recognition to simplify workflow and help prescribers and providers remain focused on their most important goal: delivering top-quality care,” said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. “This technology partnership with Aware allows us to deliver a solution that adheres to an increasing need for mobile, remote and virtual workflows, which requires a robust digital identity strategy. This application of mobile facial recognition bolsters cybersecurity while meeting DEA and other compliance requirements.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biometrics Again Increase Security and Convenience in Healthcare Through Knomi in Secure Enrollment for EPCS With Imprivata’s New Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances Solution, Aware Continues to Leverage Biometrics for Improved Patient Safety and Privacy in Today’s Healthcare WorkflowsBEDFORD, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aware, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board