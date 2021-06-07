Tenable Teams with Deloitte to Secure Fortune 500 Manufacturing Environments

COLUMBIA, Md., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, Inc. the Cyber Exposure company, announced a strategic collaboration with Deloitte to accelerate and secure smart manufacturing across Fortune 500 environments. Tenable and Deloitte have developed and implemented industrial-grade security solutions to help organizations understand, manage and reduce cyber risk in their manufacturing environments around the world.

According to a smart factory study from Deloitte and Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation, eighty-six percent of manufacturers believe smart factories will be the main driver of competitiveness in the next five years. These modern environments represent a massive business opportunity, but they also contribute to an expansive and converged attack surface of legacy information technology (IT) and new operational technology (OT). Increasingly, boards of directors and executives consider OT security a top business priority and risk. As such, smart factories require strategic, risk-based vulnerability management to defend and secure mission- and safety-critical systems.

Deloitte’s ecosystem for smart manufacturing provides organizations with greater speed, scale and security over their digital transformation initiatives. By deploying Tenable.ot — the industry’s first unified solution for securing IT/OT environments — as part of a secure-by-design model, joint customers benefit from unmatched visibility and control over their converged industrial environments, with advanced threat detection and mitigation to identify weak points before an attack ever occurs.

“Make no mistake, industrial environments run the global economy. They build, power and protect the world around us. Ensuring these smart factories are secure by design is paramount,” said Renaud Deraison, co-founder and chief technology officer, Tenable. “Strategic cybersecurity must be foundational to all smart factory initiatives. Without it, you’re building on pillars of sand. Securing modern, converged environments requires unified visibility across both IT and OT assets. We’re very excited to collaborate with Deloitte to do just that for customers around the world.”