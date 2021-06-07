LPL Financial Hires Waddell & Reed’s Shawn Mihal to Lead Institution Services

Mihal served as president of Waddell & Reed, Inc., the broker-dealer subsidiary of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. that LPL acquired April 30. Before becoming president, Mihal held senior vice president and chief operating officer roles at Waddell & Reed, Inc. Prior to that, Mihal worked at Great American Advisors, Inc. and Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc., where he held compliance leadership roles and led bank and credit union networking arrangements, helping financial institutions navigate the fast-paced and ever-changing economic landscape.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Shawn Mihal has joined the firm as executive vice president, Institution Services. Mihal will be responsible for further expanding the capabilities and services LPL offers to institutions and their clients, as well as supporting institutions’ executive leadership and advisors in their long-term growth aspirations. He will report to LPL Chief Customer Care Officer and Managing Director Dayton Semerjian, working from the firm’s Carolinas office.

Mihal succeeds Arthur Osman, who has had a 24-year career with LPL, joining the firm through the 2007 acquisition of UVEST Financial Services Group, Inc. Osman will work closely with Mihal to ensure a smooth transition and then take a step back to spend more time with his family beginning July 1.

“All of us at LPL are incredibly grateful for Arthur’s decades of service to the firm, and we couldn’t be happier for him and his family,” said Semerjian. “We’re also excited to welcome Shawn, who throughout his career has demonstrated a deep commitment and orientation to serving advisors and institutions. As the industry continues to evolve and transform, I believe strongly in his ability to guide the Institution Services team through lasting growth. I look forward to the many contributions he will bring to ensure an even greater community of care for our more than 800 bank and credit union clients.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining LPL Financial, and I am energized about the prospect of supporting LPL’s institutional clients with unparalleled service offerings and capabilities,” said Mihal. “I’m looking forward to helping the firm’s clients serve as growth agents for their institutions by increasing the value of the financial advice and guidance they provide to their clients.”

Mihal received a bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Cincinnati, and holds FINRA 7, 24, and 66 licenses.

