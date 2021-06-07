 
checkAd

Progress VP of Strategy to Speak at DesignOps Global Conference 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 15:00  |  88   |   |   

Session to focus on bridging the gap between designers and developers—a critical success factor in today’s push for digital differentiation

BEDFORD, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that Mark Troester, Vice President of Strategy, will participate in the DesignOps Global Conference – a virtual conference for UX researchers, experience designers, interface designers, product owners, service innovators, software developers and business leaders that are defining the way we research, design, and deliver new products and services using operations at scale. Now in its third year, the theme for this year’s conference is “Accessibility & Inclusivity – Design For All.”

The collaboration gap between developers and designers is a problem area for every organization — whether they’re in a remote setup or working from the same location. In his session, Troester will provide an in-depth look at DesignOps and design systems from a developer point of view and outline best practices for strengthening design-development collaboration and efficiency.

Event: DesignOps Global Conference
Speaker: Mark Troester, VP of Strategy
Topic: Bridging DesignOps and DevOps
Date and time: June 10, 8:10 am EDT
Venue: Pass holders can access the live conference at https://designops-conference.online

Troester will also participate in panel session on June 10 at with fellow presenters about how to close the loop between research and design to deliver truly inclusive and accessible brand and user experiences. For more information about the DesignOps Global Conference and to register, click here.

Mark Troester has extensive experience in helping organizations optimize their application delivery process by bringing together the different constituents required to deliver high-impact business applications – designers, developers, QA, data scientists, security professionals and IT Ops. Troester is especially interested in the evolution of DesignOps and DevOps. Prior to Progress, he worked with both up-starts and stalwarts such as Sonatype, SAS and Progress DataDirect. He has also worked as a developer and developer manager for start-ups and enterprises alike.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progress VP of Strategy to Speak at DesignOps Global Conference 2021 Session to focus on bridging the gap between designers and developers—a critical success factor in today’s push for digital differentiationBEDFORD, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board