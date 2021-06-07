Progress VP of Strategy to Speak at DesignOps Global Conference 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that Mark Troester, Vice President of Strategy, will participate in the DesignOps Global Conference – a virtual conference for UX researchers, experience designers, interface designers, product owners, service innovators, software developers and business leaders that are defining the way we research, design, and deliver new products and services using operations at scale. Now in its third year, the theme for this year’s conference is “Accessibility & Inclusivity – Design For All.”

Session to focus on bridging the gap between designers and developers—a critical success factor in today’s push for digital differentiation

The collaboration gap between developers and designers is a problem area for every organization — whether they’re in a remote setup or working from the same location. In his session, Troester will provide an in-depth look at DesignOps and design systems from a developer point of view and outline best practices for strengthening design-development collaboration and efficiency.

Event: DesignOps Global Conference

Speaker: Mark Troester, VP of Strategy

Topic: Bridging DesignOps and DevOps

Date and time: June 10, 8:10 am EDT

Venue: Pass holders can access the live conference at https://designops-conference.online

Troester will also participate in panel session on June 10 at with fellow presenters about how to close the loop between research and design to deliver truly inclusive and accessible brand and user experiences. For more information about the DesignOps Global Conference and to register, click here.

Mark Troester has extensive experience in helping organizations optimize their application delivery process by bringing together the different constituents required to deliver high-impact business applications – designers, developers, QA, data scientists, security professionals and IT Ops. Troester is especially interested in the evolution of DesignOps and DevOps. Prior to Progress, he worked with both up-starts and stalwarts such as Sonatype, SAS and Progress DataDirect. He has also worked as a developer and developer manager for start-ups and enterprises alike.