ATEC Welcomes EOS Imaging Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 15:00  |  82   |   |   

Union Will Better Inform Spine Surgery

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), is a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery. Centered on a singular vision to better inform surgery, ATEC today welcomes the EOS imaging team in a combination forged to improve the predictability of the patient experience in spine from diagnosis through follow up.

“I am thrilled to officially welcome EOS’ teams to the ATEC family,” stated Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Uniting EOS’ world-class imaging with ATEC’s procedural know-how will establish a distinct foundation upon which ATEC Informed by EOS can provide surgeons with what they desire most: actionable information that can be reconciled with the preoperative plan. EOS-informed surgeries can better achieve alignment objectives and there is no greater predictor of successful, long-term clinical outcomes than spinal alignment. Together, as the company that improves patient lives by best informing spine surgery, we will be the Standard Bearer in Spine.”

Combining ATEC with EOS, the recognized global leader in full-body, 2D/3D spine imaging solutions, will create new treatment standards in spine through:  

  • REFLECTING THE TECHNOLOGY’S VALUE. The two U.S. sales forces will be aligned to create a capital and spine hardware distribution network. The team will extend the clinical value of EOS technology to both customer bases and introduce EOSedge, the next-generation platform recently launched by EOS. Capable of full-body and localized imaging that delivers superior image resolution, EOSedge further optimizes radiation dose and has a fully redesigned, open architecture that significantly expands the applications for EOS in adults and children.
  • INFORMING. The value of EOS extends well beyond imaging. The ability to obtain an unbiased, calibrated full-body image will enable a 3D model of patients’ skeletal systems and provide unprecedented diagnostic and surgical planning capabilities. The integration of ATEC’s approach-specific solutions into EOS’ 3D surgical planning platform can better inform surgery and enhance the predictability of outcomes by allowing surgeons to more effectively assess the patient’s full body alignment, establish surgical objectives, and simulate surgery with optimized implants. Additionally, over time, this information will distinguish ATEC with an unrivaled ability to deliver more customized instrument and implant configurations into surgery, reducing inefficiencies.
  • INFLUENCING. Over the intermediate term, the technological foundation of the EOSedge platform will be further developed, facilitating an unprecedented ability to reliably measure bone quality at each vertebral segment. Coupling that information with an increasingly sophisticated 3D alignment and surgical planning platform will support the design and delivery of patient-specific implants, effecting highly customized patient care.
  • PREDICTING. Spine surgery is exceedingly complex. No surgical specialty has more variables that can meaningfully impact a patient’s short and long-term outcomes. EOS’ data collection initiatives will be advanced, enabling the creation and refinement of predictive algorithms over time. Predictive models will provide surgeons with critical information throughout the planning phase to more precisely determine the surgical approach with the highest probability for a successful outcome.

“The prevalence of EOS’ technology in academic institutions worldwide is a clear indication of its profound clinical value,” said Christopher Shaffrey, MD, Chief of the Spine Division at Duke Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Surgery.  “In my practice, EOS’ full body imaging and 3D modeling capabilities facilitate improved assessments of spinal deformities and functional alignment, significantly upgrading patient care. I’m thrilled that ATEC has embraced EOS’ unique technology.  As the company most committed to perpetual innovation in spine, ATEC is best-equipped to extend EOS’ functionality to truly advance spine surgery with better information.”

