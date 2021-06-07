ATEC Welcomes EOS Imaging Team

Union Will Better Inform Spine Surgery

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), is a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery. Centered on a singular vision to better inform surgery, ATEC today welcomes the EOS imaging team in a combination forged to improve the predictability of the patient experience in spine from diagnosis through follow up.



“I am thrilled to officially welcome EOS’ teams to the ATEC family,” stated Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Uniting EOS’ world-class imaging with ATEC’s procedural know-how will establish a distinct foundation upon which ATEC Informed by EOS can provide surgeons with what they desire most: actionable information that can be reconciled with the preoperative plan. EOS-informed surgeries can better achieve alignment objectives and there is no greater predictor of successful, long-term clinical outcomes than spinal alignment. Together, as the company that improves patient lives by best informing spine surgery, we will be the Standard Bearer in Spine.”