Firma Holdings Corp. Retains Legal Counsel Hart&Hart LLC

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce the Company has retained Corporate & Securities Law firm Hart & Hart, LLC, a law firm in Denver, Colorado, recognized for providing its clients …

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce the Company has retained Corporate & Securities Law firm Hart & Hart, LLC, a law firm in Denver, Colorado, recognized for providing its clients with comprehensive corporate and securities law services which include public and private offerings, Securities and Exchange Commission compliance, state securities compliance, structure of corporate entities, mergers, acquisitions, securities exchanges and other business combinations as well as other legal services ancillary to business law. Hart & Hart has clients that operate in virtually all industries that range from start-up companies to multinational billion-dollar market cap companies. Hart & Hart has extensive experience dealing with FINRA and the SEC and is also an approved OTCQX Advisor.

About NorthStar Sustainable Energy LLC (A Ross Harris Group Company):

NorthStar Sustainable Energy LLC is positioned to be a carbon neutral coal company, the first of its kind in North America. NorthStar will be a dual services facility on the NS and CSX rail roads, focusing on metallurgical coals, along with specialty products for its existing customer base. NorthStar has established several long-term relationships with users of the metallurgical coal and will begin shipping in June 2021. NorthStar located in Pike County, Kentucky which is in the "Opportunity Zone" making its position in the market unique. NorthStar with its "Socially Responsible Carbon" outlook has three new metallurgical mines coming online this summer. Metallurgical coal, also known as met coal, coking coal, or steelmaking coal, is a vital ingredient for making steel, iron alloy, carbon and other metals used in everything from buildings, tools, trains, planes, and automobiles, to cookware, cutlery, surgical tools and implants.

About Ross Harris Group

The Ross Harris Group is comprised of over 30 companies with common ownership and a common purpose - To optimize the value of its natural resource holdings while protecting the environment for future generations. Founded by the late Ross Harris over thirty years ago, the RH Group has followed Mr. Harris' vision of acquiring underappreciated assets and then having a well-defined plan and the patience to execute that plan to create value. His vision and creed permeate and still guide us. With its corporate offices located in Pikeville, Kentucky, the RH Group has holdings in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. It has a diverse array of assets including: a unique metallurgical coal development opportunity, vast thermal coal reserves, over 160,000 acres of oil and gas holdings, thousands of acres of timber lands and significant real estate suitable for commercial, industrial and residential development. The RH Group has gone beyond the traditional utilization of its assets. To create value, it has delved into areas such as generating carbon credits to sell in the California Cap and Trade program; partnering with solar energy professionals to evaluate and develop sites for solar energy development and evaluating properties for the opportunity to develop and sell mitigation credits, to name a few.