Everbridge to Present at BofA Securities Technology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that management will present at the virtual BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference.

The Everbridge presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT). A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,700 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 9 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 8 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Wertpapier


