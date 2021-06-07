 
The Trade Desk Appoints Joshua Smith as Senior Vice President, Chief Privacy and Product Counsel

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced the appointment of Joshua Smith as Senior Vice President, Chief Privacy and Product Counsel. Smith will report to Jay Grant, The Trade Desk’s Chief Legal Officer, and will be based in the company’s San Jose office.

Smith has more than 20 years of legal experience within the technology and digital fields, most recently as Director and Associate General Counsel, Product at Facebook. Prior to that, Smith was Senior Legal Director, Privacy for Yahoo!. In these roles, Smith advised senior management on privacy, public policy and governmental issues related to product and platform development. Smith started his career in private law practice at the law firm of Peterson & Ross in Chicago.

“As we continue to scale The Trade Desk platform globally, we will do so as champions of the open internet and in a privacy-forward manner,” said Grant. “With his deep technology and privacy experience, Joshua will bring valuable expertise as we navigate complex legal issues around the world.”

“The digital advertising industry is evolving very quickly as the pace of innovation accelerates,” said Smith. “The Trade Desk is the pioneer of much of this innovation, and I could not be more excited to join the team at this important time.”

Smith received his J.D. cum laude from Indiana University School of Law - Bloomington and holds a bachelor’s degree cum laude from University of Delaware.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

