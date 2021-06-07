22nd Century Announces $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering

Financing Provides Support to the Company’s Strategic Objectives Across All Its Plant Franchises.

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with one institutional investor for the sale of 10 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $4.00 per share in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds for $40 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



“As a result of this important straight common equity financing with one of our long-term institutional investors, 22nd Century will be able to accelerate the Company’s ongoing strategic objectives across all of our plant franchises,” announced James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group.