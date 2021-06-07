 
22nd Century Announces $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering

Financing Provides Support to the Company’s Strategic Objectives Across All Its Plant Franchises.

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with one institutional investor for the sale of 10 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $4.00 per share in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds for $40 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“As a result of this important straight common equity financing with one of our long-term institutional investors, 22nd Century will be able to accelerate the Company’s ongoing strategic objectives across all of our plant franchises,” announced James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group.

The net proceeds of the financing will be used to support the Company’s strategic objectives across all of its plant franchises. More specifically, 22nd Century intends to use the net proceeds for research and development expenses, capital expenditures, procurement and development of additional intellectual property rights, commercialization of its product portfolio, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Cowen and Company, LLC acted as the sole placement agent for this transaction. The Special Equities Group, a division of Dawson James Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to the company.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. The offering is being made by means of a prospectus supplement to the prospectus contained in the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may contact investorrelations@xxiicentury.com for a copy of these documents or contact our principal executive offices at 500 Seneca Street, Suite 507, Buffalo, New York 14204, c/o Corporate Secretary, (716) 270-1523.

