Slinger Bag to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI Event

LD Micro is the host of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world. The Invitational, in particular, is unique. Day one celebrates the Hall of Fame, highlighting some of the top performers since the conference’s beginnings in 2008. Day two and three focus on newcomers and companies on the “cusp” of doing big things. Slinger Bag was invited to the event as one of the companies to present during the Hall of Fame presentation.

BALTIMORE, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc . (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand launched in 2020 and focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today announced that Mike Ballardie, Slinger Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XI virtual investor conference on day one, June 8, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT.

Mr. Ballardie will provide the live virtual audience with information about the Company’s performance in its last fiscal year, which ended April 30, and plans going into the 2021 fiscal year.

Slinger Bag enables tennis players to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger Bag is lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag, and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car. It also provides players the versatility to store all of their tennis gear including racquets, shoes, towels and accessories. At the average price of two to three performance tennis racquets, Slinger Bag is highly affordable when compared to traditional ball machines with similar performance. The Company is now developing launchers for other ball sports as well as a disruptive artificial intelligence application to help players optimize their game.

Register to join the conference here: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

ENDS

For Investor Relations inquiries or to sign up to receive the latest news visit slingerbagir.com or contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For U.K, Europe, New Zealand and Russia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@sling erbag.com , at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For Slinger Bag media enquiries in U.S & CANADA contact the US Slinger Bag Press Office, Brenna Byrne at UpRoar PR, bbyrne@uproarpr.com 312-607-8117.