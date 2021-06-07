 
Vintage Wine Estates and Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination

Common Stock to Commence Trading on the Nasdaq Global Market Under New Symbol “VWE” on June 8

SANTA ROSA, Calif. and INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-consumer platform, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) (“Bespoke” or “BCAC”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.

The transaction, which was approved by BCAC shareholders at its meeting held on May 28, 2021, and also obtained approval from VWE shareholders, resulted in the combined company being renamed “Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.” At the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, its common stock will commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol “VWE”. The common stock and warrants are expected to be listed and posted for trading on the TSX under the new symbols “VWE.U” and “VWE.WT.U”, respectively, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 but will continue to be listed and posted for trading prior to that date under the current symbols “BC.U” and “BC.WT.U”, respectively.

In connection with the merger and related private placement, VWE and certain of its shareholders will receive approximately $306 million in cash proceeds. The funds received by the Company are expected to be used to expand and accelerate its proven growth strategy, driven by a combination of acquisition led and organic growth, across a well-balanced omni-channel model encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. At closing, the Company will have 60,461,611 shares outstanding, representing a market capitalization of $617.9 million based on the June 4, 2021 closing share price of $10.22.

The combined company will be led by Pat Roney, CEO and founder of VWE, and retain VWE’s highly experienced management team, augmented by former Diageo CEO and Executive Chairman of BCAC, Paul Walsh, as non-executive Chairman. Key BCAC partners Rob Berner and Mark Harms have joined the Board of the combined company as non-executive directors alongside a strong group of independent directors including experienced wine industry executives and finance/legal executives with a focus on ESG and diversity.

