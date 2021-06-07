OraSure Technologies Receives Three Emergency Use Authorizations for its COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for Non-Prescription (OTC), Professional and Prescription Use

Branded as InteliSwab, the easy-to-use diagnostic tests rapidly detect active COVID-19 infection

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, which the Company is branding as InteliSwab. These tests detect active COVID-19 infection. The FDA has authorized the InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test for Over-the-Counter (OTC) use without a prescription. FDA has also authorized the InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test Pro for professional use in point of care (POC) CLIA-waived settings, and the InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test Rx for Prescription Home Use.



OraSure will market three versions of InteliSwab: