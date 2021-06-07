Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Acquires North American Rights to Zac Efron Survival Thriller ‘GOLD’

COS COB, Conn., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the Screen Media acquisition of all North American rights to writer / director Anthony Hayes’ upcoming thriller GOLD, in which he co-stars with Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile), and Susie Porter (The Monkey’s Mask, Cargo). Hayes is known for memorable roles in Animal Kingdom, The Square and The Slap. Following a competitive bidding war among many contenders at last year’s AFM, Screen Media came out on top, purchasing the film, which was filmed in South Australia late last year, and is currently in post-production.



GOLD is about greed and the lengths people will go to in order to secure themselves a fortune. When two men traveling through the remote desert stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, they must hatch a plan to protect and excavate the gold. One leaves to secure equipment while the other stays behind to protect the discovery... at all costs. GOLD is written by Anthony Hayes and Polly Smyth, and produced by John Schwarz, Michael Schwarz (Danger Close, Killerman), and Hayes. Executive producers are Andrew Mann, Peter Touche, Simon Williams, Paul Wiegard, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Nick Forward and Mike Runagall. Altitude Film Sales is handling foreign sales for the project. GOLD will screen in Australia on the streaming service Stan as a ‘Stan Original Film’ after a cinema release through Madman Entertainment.

“It is always every filmmaker’s dream to make a film and snag a large North American release for their film and a bidding war is even more rare,” said Hayes. “It is a testament to our film GOLD and to everyone who worked so hard to bring it to life that Screen Media will shepherd this film into cinemas and beyond in North America. It proves the indie film landscape is alive and well and that distributors and audiences alike have a voracious appetite for films made outside the studio system.”

“We cannot wait for audiences to discover GOLD when it arrives on the big screen next year,” said Screen Media in a statement. “Anthony and Polly have crafted a gritty and unforgettable parable for the pitfalls of the modern world and Zac is the perfect choice to bring this thrilling and relentless story to life.”