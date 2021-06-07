VegasWINNERS' Krush House Network Now Available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google and Apple Podcasts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc. which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data and guidance announced today that Krush House …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc. which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data and guidance announced today that Krush House Network is now available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google and Apple Podcasts.

"We are pleased to reach sports fans across multiple digital options and provide some of the best handicapping advice and entertainment through our knowledgeable hosts and special guests," said VegasWINNERS President Howard Lefkowitz. "The Krush House Network slate of shows can be found each week on the company's websites for free and on numerous platforms."

The weekly podcast shows are also archived on www.krushhouse.com and www.vegaswinners.com. Each show runs an average of 20-30 minutes and highlights the best in sports for the week along with picks and predictions from hosts to include: "Krush House™ Network"and features VegasWINNERS Founder and CEO Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas Sports Gambling", former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges, comedian and popular TV host Frank Nicotero and former NFL Quarterback and ESPN analyst Sean Salisbury. The original NBA bad boy Rick Mahorn along with other special surprise guests have joined the Krush House crew throughout the NBA Playoffs.

The Krush House Network features three shows to date:

"Krush House" is hosted by Sean Salisbury and Frank Nicotero. Each week they are joined by an iconic sports legend to discuss sports overall and the best picks of the week.

"Krush House Kappers," is hosted by Wayne Allyn Root and takes fans on a deep dive into the world of handicapping with an elite team of pickers who are part of the team at VegasWINNERS. The panel of experts cover all major sports and feature picks, debates and topical information from whatever is going on inside the sports world at the time of the taping of the show.

"Krush House Legends," is a weekly sports betting interview hosted by Wayne Allyn Root and a legendary sports veteran. Each week the show will take a look at the stories behind making bets, the biggest wins and losses all told through the eyes of someone who played the game.

To date, "Krush House™" special guest analysts have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL Quarterback, NFC Player of the Year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former NFL Quarterback and ESPN analyst Sean Salisbury, former NBA power forward, center and champion with the Detroit Pistons Rick Mahorn, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams and former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb.