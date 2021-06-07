 
checkAd

One Day secures I Saw It First and leads paid media during Love Island sponsorship

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 15:39  |  87   |   |   

The Manchester-based boutique advertising and marketing agency has secured I Saw It First's account for another term and will support the brand's digital media during ITV's Love Island sponsorship.

MANCHESTER, England, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The disruptive start-up ad agency One Day after a successful term since last year has secured another term with the global fast-fashion online brand I Saw It First, a testament to their 2021 parabolic growth and impressive early on eCommerce brand stack.

One Day will continue supporting I Saw It First on paid digital media channels for 2021 and during this year's series of the show with an exciting array of placements and strategies later to be disclosed.

Ricardo Seixas, Founder and MD of the agency, said: "I'm personally super thrilled to be involved yet a second time in this partnership between I Saw It First & Love Island and the team couldn't also be more excited. The sheer amount of interest, awareness, traffic and variables involved like timings, products and celebrities, is the reason why we love digital marketing and its fluidity so much. It's a unique opportunity and challenge. We look forward to sharing some insights!"

Sophie Rigg, Senior Marketing Manager at I Saw It First, said: "This is a super exciting time for us: it's our 4th anniversary, third time partnering with ITV with the Love Island series, and best year on record for the brand with other exciting and bigger projects in the pipeline! We felt that the team at One Day, besides incredibly talented, are a great fit and their support invaluable".

Ricardo Seixas
01613006868
hello@oneday.agency




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

One Day secures I Saw It First and leads paid media during Love Island sponsorship The Manchester-based boutique advertising and marketing agency has secured I Saw It First's account for another term and will support the brand's digital media during ITV's Love Island sponsorship. MANCHESTER, England, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Aerogels: IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape
Control Opens North American Office
CGTN: Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention and treatment
Reimagine, Recreate, Restore: Yadea Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Development for World Environment Day 2021
2021 SNEC丨Arctech Signed MoU 1GW Solar Tracker Delivery Worldwide
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aker Carbon Capture AS to OTCQX
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus