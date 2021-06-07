Device-as-a-Service Market worth $303.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Device-as-a-Service Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Device Type(Desktops; Laptops, Notebooks, Tablets; Smartphones & Peripherals), Organisation Size, End User (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI and others) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Device-as-a-Service Market is expected to grow from USD 50.3 billion in 2021 to USD 303.6 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period. The device-as-a-service market has been witnessing significant growth over the past years, mainly owing to the rising demand for subscription-based models that help customers to convert the high cost of acquiring new technology from a capital expenditure (CapEx) to an operating expense (OpEx) and the ability to use the latest technologies and access customized services, including device configuration, installation, data migration, on-site support, and technology recycling, increasing demand. The COVID-19 outbreak has further resulted in an increase in the demand for device-as-a-service solutions, especially in 2020 and 2021 and is likely to result in the growth rate of the device-as-a-service market. The pandemic has forced companies to rapidly adopt remote working practices. The DaaS model is gaining popularity among organizations as it provides pre-configured hardware such as desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, and customized software.

Hardware segment to hold the largest market share of the device-as-a-service market, by offering, in 2020

The hardware segment is expected to continue to dominate the device-as-a-service market during the forecast period. The market for hardware is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing interest of enterprises in different types of hardware solutions such as laptops, notebooks, and desktops combined in a single offering. Moreover, IT infrastructure can quickly become outdated, and it becomes a boon for small and mid-sized companies that cannot afford to upgrade technologies every few years. Thus, leasing of hardware is a highly used service.