Q2 Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced the appointment of Mike Volanoski as its chief revenue officer (CRO). As CRO, Volanoski is responsible for driving Q2’s growth strategy in the North America region to meet increasing customer demand for Q2’s proven solutions.

Volanoski brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in enterprise technology and fintech industries. Prior to joining Q2, he served as general manager of Microsoft’s Retail and Consumer Goods Commercial Operating Unit and chief revenue officer at Market Logic Software. Volanoski also had a successful 19-year career at SAP where he led Global and National field organizations as senior vice president of Sales, Services and Operations, with his most recent role being the chief operating officer of SAP’s Customer Success and Cloud Services. In addition, Volanoski held executive vice president roles at JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, where his focus was procuring, implementing and operating next-generation technology platforms that enabled new business capabilities and routes to market. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and Technical Management from the University of Delaware.

“Mike brings a wealth of experience to Q2 – both in the banking and enterprise software industries,” said Matt Flake, Q2 CEO. “His depth of knowledge and expertise in building and scaling world-class sales organizations at some of the most iconic global brands – Microsoft and SAP – will be a tremendous asset to Q2. Mike’s passion for building deep and meaningful relationships with his team members, customers, and partners has been a hallmark of his career. We look forward to adding Mike to the leadership team as we continue to execute on our growth strategy, to remain a leader in digital transformation today and into the future.”

“It’s very exciting to join Q2 at such a pivotal moment in its history,” said Mike Volanoski. “The digital trend in the financial services industry continues to build momentum. Financial institutions of all sizes must have a high level of digital fluency that allows them to connect customers and employees in seamless and engaging ways. Financial institutions are not only embracing but accelerating their digital innovation strategy to ensure fantastic customer experiences. Q2’s comprehensive portfolio of leading digital transformation solutions is unmatched in the industry. I look forward to working with Matt and the Q2 team to capture the growth opportunity and unprecedented market demand.”

As CRO, Volanoski will drive new customer acquisition and help current clients maximize the value derived from Q2’s industry-leading digital transformation solution. Volanoski will report directly to Matt Flake.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

